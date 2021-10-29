





Is Thomas Middleditch leaving B Positive? If you’re starting to wonder about that, we more than understand for a few reasons.

Take, for example, the new premise of the show; it’s a little bit less about the kidney transplant and more about Gina buying an assisted-living facility. While there, she’s going to get to know and bond more with some of the residents; hence, why there are so many different people being brought on now. Even though Middleditch’s Drew still has a role, it’s far less essential to the premise of the story.

Also, remember that there’s a brand new opening sequence and in that, Drew is only focused on for a short period of time. This isn’t anywhere close to what we saw set up at the start of the season.

Let’s get now into Middleditch’s status: While anything is possible down the road, it doesn’t seem as though Drew is leaving in the immediate future. Speaking to TVLine, here is what executive producer Chuck Lorre had to say:

“[Drew and Gina] have a deep bond that keeps him very much a part of the series. He continues on this journey of self discovery… and he’s going to make some horrible mistakes down the road — the mistakes you make when you’re trying to figure things out. You don’t necessarily figure things out right away.

“The same will apply to Gina. Trying to do good is a wonderful impulse. Not knowing how to do it is hopefully where the comedy is. That was very much a part of what Mom was about: these women growing from selfish to selfless, but not necessarily knowing how to make that transition.”

We know that Drew’s feelings for Gina will have at least somewhat of an impact on B Positive in the near future, at least per recent synopses. We’ll just have to see how long that storyline lasts…

