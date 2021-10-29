NCIS season 19: Will there be tension between Parker, McGee?







As we move forward into NCIS season 19 episode 6 and beyond, it’s clear that we are going to see a totally different dynamic. Alden Parker is the new Special Agent in Charge, and you’ll see some of him in action over the course of Monday’s new episode.

Will he be good at the job? We tend to believe so, given that he got where he was in the FBI for a particularly good reason. With that being said, this doesn’t necessarily mean that a lot of the other characters are going to be quick to accept him.

In a promo for episode 6, you can see that McGee and Torres are shocked by Parker’s chipper demeanor as the boss. Ultimately, this is just not something that they’re altogether used to! They may struggle with a different sort of guy running the show and wonder if he has some sort of ulterior motive for some of his actions.

Beyond just that, we do wonder if tension will start to trickle in during the case itself. If there are problems out in the field, we feel like Torres is the sort of guy who will speak up. Will McGee? We’re not sure that he would right away, but it could eat away at him. Not only is he used to Gibbs’ way of doing things, but he also spent the better part of the past few months being the boss himself. We wouldn’t describe any potential emotions he’s feeling as anger, but we do wonder if being out in the field with Parker will make him realize more and more that he actually did want the job as boss and regrets not taking it for himself.

