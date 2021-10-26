NCIS season 19 episode 6 promo: Does Parker want brownie points?







CBS unveiled the first look at NCIS season 19 episode 6 last night after the latest repeat, and let’s go ahead and make one thing clear. This promo isn’t necessarily giving a ton away about the story of “False Start.”

With that being said, there is one thing that feels crystal clear after watching it: It’s obvious at this point that Alden Parker is the new Special Agent in Charge. All signs pointed to this at the end of episode 5, though we did have some lingering feeling that McGee would step up, say that he wanted the job, and be handed it instead. That apparently doesn’t happen, at least not yet.

The promo does give us at least a slight sense of how Parker is going to handle this job, and that includes in particular one thing: Pastries! Clearly, he has a different way of doing things than Gibbs; he wants to make the other agents feel cared for at the job, which means offering them baked goods at the start of a work day. McGee responds to his gesture by saying that ultimately, they’re used to just having orders barked at them by Gibbs. Maybe this will get Alden some brownie points, but in general, it’s going to be hard for McGee and Torres in particular to adjust to someone new wandering around the office. It’s of course easier for Jessica Knight, given that she was barely around Gibbs in the first place.

For those wondering, the case at the heart of this episode is about a dead Navy Commander responsible for training some top athletes. Depending on what they were involved in, there could be a motive for a number of people to want this guy gone.

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 19 episode 6?

