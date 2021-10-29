The Blacklist season 9 episode 3: Where is the first promo?







We’d love to sit here and present to you the first The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 promo courtesy of NBC — that is, if that was possible.

Instead, what we got last night was yet another tiny “promo” in the middle of the episode, one that failed to give anything away about either the story or what could be coming up next. We’re left with more mysteries, and also questions as to what the network is doing.

Is it true that NBC doesn’t quite care about The Blacklist anymore? We’d say that the answer to that at the moment is a little bit complicated, and there are a few different reasons for that. We do think it’s true that they may have less invested here at this point than some of their other shows. The Blacklist is not a show that NBC owns fully, so they have less of a piece of the pie here than they do Law & Order: SVU or Organized Crime. It’s also one that is deep into its run and doesn’t generate big ratings anymore. The thing that likely keeps it going at this point is its performance on Netflix around the globe and the overall power of its brand. It’s a very popular show; it just doesn’t show up in traditional ratings.

NBC only has so much time to promote things in an hour of programming; what we’re seeing this season is evidence that they’d rather use some of that promotional time elsewhere. Is that frustrating? Absolutely, but at this point we have to prepare ourselves for very few full promos for the rest of the season.

