Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 5 spoilers







Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that particular question. Beyond just that, we’ll look a little bit to the future of the show.

Let’s start things off here with the bad news: There is no new episode of the Shemar Moore series on the air tonight. What gives with that? It’s mostly a measure by CBS to ensure that there are a lot of new episodes ready to go in November. This is a huge time for them when it comes to ratings, and of course they want to take advantage of that to the fullest. The next episode is entitled “West Coast Offense,” and it is currently poised to air on Friday, November 5 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Want to get more details all about it? Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 5 episode 5 synopsis with some additional news on what’s coming:

“West Coast Offense” – When the team responds to a home invasion call, they uncover a murderous plot against a famous pro football quarterback. Also, Hicks gets a long-awaited lead on a Jane Doe case he worked 20 years ago, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, Nov. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

By the end of the episode, we hope that the team gets answers on this. We’re also curious to learn more about what’s going to happen when SWAT takes on such a high-profile case. Anytime this sort of thing happens, we know that there are a lot of people metaphorically banging down doors for information.

