Is Magnum PI new tonight? Season 4 episode 5 spoilers







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? If you are coming into this article wondering about that very thing, rest assured — we’re happy to help!

Unfortunately, “help” within this case means simple handing down some bad news. For the first time since the Jay Hernandez series premiered a little bit earlier this month, it’s taking a week off. It will be back on the air in one week’s time on November 5, and with an episode that could combine a little bit of humor and a little bit of something sweet. Check out some details all about it below, in the event you haven’t seen it already.

Season 4 episode 5, “Til Death” – When Magnum and Higgins are hired by an anxious groom to look into his bride-to-be on the eve of their wedding, what they think is a simple case of cold feet turns into a web of lies and a life-or-death situation for Higgins. Also, TC makes a touching decision on how to help Cade, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Nov. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Now, how about some bonus scoop? We can tell you that there is also a new episode airing on Friday, November 12 entitled “Devil on the Doorstep.” Check out more details about that…

Season 4 episode 6, “Devil on the Doorstep” – A journalist hires Magnum to track down his anonymous source after they mysteriously go dark, and Higgins receives a new assignment from MI-6. Also, Rick’s old friend comes to the island, but TC is suspicious of his motives, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Nov. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This one sounds particularly exciting, mostly because the Higgins – MI-6 story is one that has been brewing for some time now!

What do you want to see on Magnum PI season 4 episode 5?

What do you want to see on Magnum PI season 4 episode 5?

Are you bummed that there are no new episodes on the air tonight?

