Hitmen season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock? The latest

Like many other British series, there are a number of moving parts associated with getting more episodes. For the time being, though, we can go ahead and say that there is no firm decision on the future of the series. We’d love to say for certain that more is coming, but UK comedies often have a history of being on for a limited period of time. Neither Sky nor Peacock has said that much on a third season as of yet.

So what could the two parties be waiting for? The show’s performance on Peacock itself could be a big part of the equation. If there’s an audience out there that continues to find it, that significantly boosts the odds of it coming back. That’s especially the case if most people who find it also stick around and watch in its entirety. There needs to be real retention here in order for it to have a chance!

So provided that a Hitmen season 3 is ordered, it makes sense to pose the following: When will it premiere? Some of that depends on when production begins but in theory we could see it as early as late 2022. There was a longer delay between season 1 and season 2, but the global health crisis had a good bit to do with that. In terms of the show’s story, there is certainly potential for there to be more. In theory, this could go on for however long that the parties involved ultimately want for it to.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Hitmen before, it’s not all that hard to recommend it! Remember that it’s a fairly short, quick British series with plenty of opportunities to laugh. You can easily get through it all within a day or two.

