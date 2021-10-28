Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Snooki, JWoww stop by







Next week on Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 8 the Jersey Shore representation is going to loom large. That’s what happens when both Snooki and JWoww make an appearance! We know these two are well-known in getting some laughs, but they could also bring out some drama among the remaining contestants.

As longtime reality TV veterans, don’t you think that Jenni and Nicole are going to know what buttons to push? Beyond just that, they may be able to identify and hone in on some of the conflicts with the women as they invite the ladies to spill some of the tea. For some more on that, just take a look at the Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

Chaos follows when Snooki and JWoww get the ladies to spill the tea. Vinny makes a love connection with someone unexpected. An argument between the women leads to a very awkward dinner.

Is anything going to come out of Snooki and JWoww’s conversations that dramatically alters the course of the season? That should be interesting to figure out over time. Vinny is close with both of them and with that in mind, he could be inclined to listen. Yet, at the end of the day he’ll still probably make his own choices, so we wouldn’t think of anything coming from “tea time” as all that much of a death sentence.

Now, let’s move over to the “unexpected” love connection. That could be the sort of thing that changes everything! We’ve seen enough romantic comedies to know that sometimes, the right person for you is the person who has been right in front of you the whole time.

