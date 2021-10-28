Floribama Shore season 4 episode 21 spoilers: The camping trip







As you prepare yourselves for Floribama Shore season 4 episode 21 on MTV next week, know that there’s a camping trip coming! Who doesn’t love that? (Technically, we wouldn’t want to do it — but it seems perfect for a show like this.)

If you’re agreeing to go out and sleep in the wilderness, we tend to think that you’re doing so full-on expecting for some things to go wrong. You don’t know what the conditions are going to be like or when someone’s going to try picking a fight in the middle of the night.

For the sake of this show, a part of the camping-trip chaos may just come from the assumption that this needs to somehow morph into summer camp — even when it really does not. We could see this turning into an incredibly-messy situation really fast. As a matter of fact, we’re going to expect that as camp games could send the entire cast into a frenzy.

For a few more details on what’s coming, take a look at the full Floribama Shore season 4 episode 21 synopsis below:

The roommates say goodbye to Bethaney. Aimee and Codi take everyone on a camping trip and appoint themselves camp counselors. But Nilsa has other plans. And once they get to the camp site and start assigning teams for camp games… all bets are off.

Those of you who follow this show closely probably know already that things tend to be paced rather slowly. Because of that, we would go ahead and warn you not to expect full resolution to this trip within the episode. More than likely, you’ll have to wait another week or two for that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Floribama Shore right now

What do you most want to see in regards to Floribama Shore season 4 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates coming up and absolutely, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







