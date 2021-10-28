Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Deb in the woods (photo)







The role of Dexter Morgan’s late sister Deb is going to be one of the most interesting parts of Dexter: New Blood. How can it not be? We’re talking about Dexter effectively swapping in Harry in his hate for Jennifer Carpenter’s character, one of the few characters who understood the breadth of what he’d gone through. Sure, she didn’t realize until later in the show’s that Dexter was a serial killer, but there was an emotional connection there.

So how will this relationship play out in the limited series revival? It does seem like there is a playfulness here, and a bond that is very different than what Dexter had with his dad.

Watch our Dexter: New Blood preview! If you look below, you can get a few more details about what’s coming plus our overall excitement level. Once you’re done with that, be sure to then also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates on the way and you don’t want to miss them.

One of the most important things to recall with Harry/Deb is that really, they are just manifestations of people within Dexter’s head. The Harry we saw was never the real one, but rather a nuanced take on what the title character thought of him. The same, more than likely, can be said of his sister. She may speak to him, but in a way that is how Dexter would want to remember her — as biting, sarcastic, and at times even playful. That’s what the photo above (which is technically from episode 2) could very well symbolize. Deb looks like someone who just threw a snowball Dexter’s way, not that this is physically possible. She could just taunting him.

How Dexter responds to some of these visions could be very-much important to controlling his sanity within this world. Is there a chance that they influence him on some level? Only time will tell…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood, including more conversation around Dexter and Harrison

How are you expecting to see Jennifer Carpenter as Deb over the course of Dexter: New Blood?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







