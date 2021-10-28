Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight with season 2 episode 7?







Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? Are you going to have a chance to check out season 2 episode 7?

Well, here is where we’ve gotta hand down some of the bad news — after having a pretty incredible run over the past several weeks, the Christopher Meloni series is about to enter its first hiatus. It won’t be back until November 4 — which, all things considered, isn’t that long to wait. The series should pick up almost immediately where episode 6 left off, with Stabler doing whatever he can to apply pressure to Reggie. Whether or not he is successful, however, is a totally different story.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 7 synopsis below.

Season 2 episode 7, “High Plains Grifter” – 11/04/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler and Brewster take advantage of Reggie’s insecurities to force his hand. Bell and Nova must protect each other’s secrets. Agnes makes a desperate choice for her family. TV-14

While you’re here, why not also take a look at what’s coming the following week?

Season 2 episode 8, “Ashes to Ashes” – 11/11/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A deadly bombing rocks the NYPD and leaves several suspects in the wind. Nova makes a major discovery. TV-14

We know at this point that Organized Crime is taking a lot more of a serialized approach than SVU or other shows in the franchise traditionally do. With that in mind, be prepared for these stories to be linked. We’d loved to see Benson show up at some point during one of them but for now, nothing is confirmed on that subject.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Law & Order: Organized Crime

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







