Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5 spoilers: Eddie’s father Armin recast!







For the first time we’ve got some news in regards to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5, and there’s an interesting casting question at its core. Is a different actor now playing Eddie’s father, Armin Janko? All signs point to the answer being yes.

If you look at the image above from the November 5 episode entitled “Good Intentions,” it’s probably clear that this is not William Sadler in the part. Instead, CBS confirms that actor Michael Cullen is now taking on the role. There’s no direct explanation as to why the show is changing actors, but this is far from the first time we’ve seen a recasting and more than likely, it won’t be the last.

So why is Armin resurfacing in the first place? Take a look at the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Good Intentions” – Jamie and Eddie experience marital tension when Eddie allows her newly released ex-convict father, Armin (Michael Cullen), to live with them. Also, Danny and Baez go out of their way to help a desperate out-of-town man (Dave Quay) find his missing sister; Anthony enlists Erin’s help when new evidence arises in a closed case from his previous police career; and Frank goes head to head with Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) when a local priest calling for the NYPD to be defunded causes friction between the force and the church, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

It goes without saying that this is going to be a tough situation for Jamie and Eddie; anytime an in-law lives with you, there are going to be problems. That’s probably exponentially worse when your father is an ex-con who is well-known for scamming people out of money.

