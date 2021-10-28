





Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we of course have an answer to share on that — and also, a look ahead.

We’ve been lucky to get so many episodes of the Mariska Hargitay drama already, whether it be the 500th episode or an opportunity to see a two-hour premiere. Unfortunately, getting so many episodes early on more or less means that we’re going to be stuck with a hiatus eventually … and that time is tonight. There is no new episode coming on NBC tonight, as the show is poised to return next week with another installment. As a matter of fact, we know that there are two coming over the next couple of weeks, and we’ve got more insight on both of them below.

Season 23 episode 7, “They’d Already Disappeared” – 11/04/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a teenage sex worker disappears, Rollins and Velasco find a key clue in a pile of neglected missing persons reports. TV-14

Can the SVU team really trust Velasco? That’s one of the questions that they could be asking for the new few episodes — or, at the very least, until there’s a better reason to have said trust.

Season 23 episode 7, “Nightmares in Drill City” – 11/11/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi asks the SVU for help with a murder investigation when one of the witnesses shows signs of abuse. TV-14

We’re always going to welcome a Carisi spotlight episode; that much is a given. The question then becomes whether or not the witness will be helpful in this investigation, and that is always something that is difficult to predict.

There’s no word as of yet on a potential November 18 episode; we’ll have more there in due time.

