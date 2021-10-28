Outlander season 6: New Sam Heughan – Jamie Fraser photo!







As we approach the premiere of Outlander season 6 premiere ever so slowly, we’re happy to have a few new photos along the way. We’re especially lucky today, given that one of these photos is of Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser.

In a post on Twitter below, you can see the full version of this new image, which shows Jamie sporting a rather fantastic and period-appropriate coat. It’s another reminder of the fashion evolution that we’ve seen for this character over the years; we knew him for his kilts and traditional Scottish garb back in season 1 and now, we are seeing more coats, leggings, and other garb indicative of 18-th century America.

At the start of season 6, we prepare to see Jamie try his best to be a proper laird for Fraser’s Ridge, a leader of men and also still a doting husband and father. Yet, the challenges will continue to mount. There is the emotional aftermath of the devastating season 5 finale, and then also the looming presence of the Revolutionary War. Claire, Roger, and Bree all know it’s coming, and also that there is only so much they can do to plan. While we believe Jamie physically should be able to make it through the war okay, what about his home? Are we nearing the end of Fraser’s Ridge as we’ve come to know it over time?

There is no official premiere date as of yet for Outlander season 6 but per all indications from Starz, we can probably expect it to happen at some point in early 2022. Hopefully, that means we’ll get a full trailer featuring Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast before the end of the year. We know that there is an Outlander season 7 coming down the road, so at least there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to that.

What do you want to see from Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser during Outlander season 6?

