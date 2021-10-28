





Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and then also more updates on the future.

The first order of business is, of course, going ahead and getting some of the bad news out of the way. There is no new installment coming to the network tonight, with the show currently scheduled to return on Thursday, November 11. If you haven’t heard as of yet, this return is going to be an epic one with some sort of Grey’s Anatomy crossover, with the end result of it being potentially a shocking character death. It’s something that we’ll have to wait around for, but we can at least give you an advance sense of some of the peril coming up.

Let’s start things off here by sharing the Station 19 season 5 episode 5 synopsis in the event you haven’t seen it already:

“Things We Lost in the Fire” – When Theo and Vic hit a relationship milestone, Vic is forced to reckon with her feelings about commitment. Andy takes refuge at Dean’s home and helps care for Pruitt, while Dean considers a new potential career opportunity. Meanwhile, an explosion rips apart a neighborhood and changes the lives of our firefighters forever in this new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Doesn’t this sound intense to anyone else? It’s an opportunity to learn a little bit more about where Dean is in his life right now, and we wonder if this career opportunity could get in the way of what he’s been wanting the past couple of years — take, for example, the state of things between him and Vic.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Station 19 season 5 premiere?

Are you sad to have to wait around for it?

