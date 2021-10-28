Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley held at gunpoint during robbery







This week, Dorit Kemsley unfortunately became the latest high-profile reality star to become victim to a home burglary. Not even that, but she was held at gunpoint for much of the situation.

As first reported by the Daily Mail, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was held at gunpoint late Wednesday while three men took an undisclosed amount of property from her. No injuries were reported as a result of the situation, and the LAPD is currently investigating the incident. She was reportedly asleep at the time the break-in first began.

What this issue ultimately speaks to is the unfortunate reality that many TV stars face when doing shows like The Real Housewives, which often show off the location of their homes and also extreme amounts of wealth. While these things can also lead to them developing a fan following, they can also cause them to become easy targets for criminals. That furthers the need for added security and additional measures to make certain that these people and their families remain safe. The only other solution is to try to find separation between your personal and professional lives, but that makes appearing on a show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills all the more challenging. The producers want to make viewers feel like they have access to some of these people and their real lives, but you also need to find a way to draw a line.

This is not even the first burglary that has happened within the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills world, as years ago Kyle Richards’ Encino home was reportedly broken into and according to TMZ, around $1 million in jewelry and accessories were eventually stolen. For all of the stories we hear about within this franchise, there are also probably many attempted burglaries that do not ultimately get the same exact level of publicity.

Many of Dorit’s fellow cast members have already come to offer her support, and we hope that she is able to recover from what has to be an enormously traumatic event. (Photo: Bravo.)

