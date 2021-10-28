Survivor 41 episode 7 promo: Will Erika flip the whole game?







As we move into Survivor 41 episode 7, we’re going to get resolution for a HUGE cliffhanger. Is it highly unusual for an episode of this show to end without Tribal Council? Absolutely, but that’s where we are now as we await Erika’s decision.

For those who want a quick reset, here you go: Erika, while on Exile Island, was offered a huge choice by Jeff Probst. If she smashes the hourglass, she can flip the entirety of the post-merge game. Those who won the first challenge go from being safe to vulnerable; meanwhile, those who are vulnerable (including herself) are now safe. It’s a move that would offer her some short-term security, but also anger a number of other people. There’s also the question as to whether or not Erika realizes that she’s in as much danger as she’s in; if the game stays the same right now, there’s a good chance that she gets voted out.

The promo below for episode 7 doesn’t give THAT much away, save for Erika announcing her decision to the rest of the tribe while we hear some castaways react to it. If we were Erika, we wouldn’t have spent a lot of time deliberating on this; why not go for it? You should never feel as though your safety is guaranteed in this game!

Also, we don’t think the other players would be altogether furious. If they were planning to vote her out, wouldn’t they understand where she is coming from? We tend to think so.

