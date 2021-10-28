The Blacklist season 9 episode 2: ‘The Skinner: Conclusion’ hopes







As you prepare for tonight’s The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 on NBC tonight, it feels clear that there’s a lot to be prepared for. “The Skinner: Conclusion” is the end of an epic saga that kicked off back in the premiere, and we have to hope in advance that there are some surprising twists along the way.

Here’s where things will kick off: There is a kidnapping! We saw that at the end of the premiere and we tend to think that sets the stage for everything else. The former Task Force will have to come together to save the day, but it’s not going to be easy. They’re out of practice and certainly haven’t spent a ton of time working together over the past two years. Also, Dembe was recently hospitalized!

To us, it goes without saying that there will be resolution to the Skinner/kidnapping storyline. This show has some procedural elements and there is no reason for them to extend this beyond where things are tonight. The larger thing to wonder is whether a Big Bad will emerge that defines the rest of the season.

Also, we need to learn about Reddington. What is his primary motivation now? What will define this character moving forward? We need to give him something that makes him at least feel like the Reddington of old — that zest for life is one of the things that made James Spader’s character so appealing! We know he can’t be the same person he once was when Liz was alive, but is there some middle ground here?

