Survivor 41 episode 6: Will Erika smash the hourglass?







Tonight on Survivor 41, we were promised a merge … or at least the idea of one. Obviously, this can be the sort of thing that derails a number of players, but the best ones are able to handle a lot of this adversity without a problem.

So how did this one play out in the end? Let’s just say that this was FAR from a typical merge, and Erika now has an enormous decision to make that could alter the course of her game.

After being exiled by the winners of the post-merge challenge (Danny, Ricard, Sydney, Deshawn, and Evvie), Erika was offered a choice by Jeff Probst. If she smashed the hourglass put in front of her, she could reverse everything that happened. Instead of being vulnerable at the next Tribal Council, she could be safe and also allow the losers of the challenge (Xander, Heather, Liana, Tiffany, and Shan) to be safe with her. Naseer was picked by the winners of the challenge to join him at the feast, so he would also be vulnerable.

What will Erika do? This choice feels like a no-brainer. Why wouldn’t she go ahead and smash the hourglass? That’s just the thing that fundamentally makes the most sense! It would allow her to be safe and even if it angers some people, you have time to undo the damage. That is one of the big things about Survivor as a game in general; things can change really fast, especially on a season with so many twists.

What did you think about the events of Survivor 41 episode 6?

