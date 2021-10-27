The Challenge season 37 episode 13 preview: Will the vets turn on Cory?







Are you prepared for The Challenge season 37 episode 13? The next new episode will bring the competition to a critical point. We’ve lost a ton of competitors at this point, and this is the part where the game will get heated. There are a TON of vets left, including a number of people who have worked together for many years.

So will there be some betrayals sooner rather than later? Let’s just say that Cory is worried about it … really worried. Could he start to turn on people before they turn on him? That’s something to be concerned about, in addition to of course the actually challenges themselves. Things are going to get intense, and maybe even combative. Is someone out to actively hurt their own team? It’s one thing you have to wonder.

Below, you can check out the full The Challenge season 37 episode 13 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Cory worries that as the game gets more cutthroat the Vets might turn on him. Players compete in the “Sunken Intelligence” mission, where one player’s lack of effort sinks their team’s chances of winning. One player’s loyalty is tested by a new bond.

Even though we are so far into the season now, we also can’t say that we’re rooting for any one person to win. There is something funny about seeing a first-time player outlast a lot of vets (see Amber last season), but what also makes this show so satisfying is how often, it has a tendency to be rather unpredictable. There is something fun about never quite knowing what’s going to happen and who is going to win on any given season.

