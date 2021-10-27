Is American Horror Story new tonight on FX? More season 11 hopes







Is American Horror Story new tonight on FX? Are we about to get more from the Double Feature world before it’s over?

Well, this is where we DO have to share some of the bad news … it’s already over. There is no new episode of the series tonight, largely because season 10 is officially at a close. The controversial ending to “Death Valley” is, unfortunately, the end of things for the time being. The aliens move forward with their quest and we just wait and see what else the franchise has to offer.

The good news that we can share at the moment is rather simple: Not only is there a season 11 coming down the road, but there are two more after that! Because Ryan Murphy and the rest of the team know that they’ll be around until at least season 13, that gives them a lot of time in order to plan ahead with their ideas. We would anticipate that season 11 will revert back to telling one large story as opposed to what we got this year but unfortunately, no firm details are available as of yet. We probably won’t learn a whole lot more here for at least another few months.

As for when American Horror Story season 11 will premiere, for the time being we’re projecting a start in the late summer/early fall. That is, after all, what we’ve seen with most seasons of the show, and we don’t quite think they will be taking a year off this time.

