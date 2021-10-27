CSI: Vegas episode 5 spoilers: Who framed Hodges?

CSI: VegasNext week on CBS we’re going to be seeing CSI: Vegas episode 5 on the air, and are we about to get an answer to a key question? Are we going to learn who framed Hodges? This has been the focus for Grissom and Sara for most of the revival so far; are we finally coming to an end for that?

Below, you can check out the full CSI: Vegas episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Let the Chips Fall” – As Grissom and Sara close in on who framed Hodges, the CSI team investigates a lock room murder mystery at 30,000 feet, when a cargo plane lands autonomously at McCarran Airport and everyone on board has been killed, on CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, Nov. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

For almost the entirety of the show so far, what we’ve seen is CSI: Vegas alternate between the Grissom/Sara story and what is going on with the rest of the team. This may have been a way for the show to offer something new beyond the classic formula and by and large, we’d say that it’s working — at least for the time being. Whether or not we’ll feel that way at the end of the season, though, is a totally different story. We would like to see the whole crew together working on some cases before we get to the very end; just remember that we are still pretty early on in the story.

Insofar as the case itself, this one has to be appealing for a lot of different reasons. For starters, we’ve got a captivating mystery at the core of it! We at least like to dive into cases that are hard to figure out in advance…

