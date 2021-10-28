Chicago PD season 9 episode 7 spoilers: An informant goes rogue







Are you ready to see Chicago PD season 9 episode 7 on NBC next week? This is a story that carries with it the title of “Trust Me.” This is a story that, to the surprise of no one, is going to have a number of different angles to pursue. There is an epic case at the center of the story, but there’s a major component to it that is sure to go awry.

So what are we talking about here? Think in terms of an informant. These are difficult relationships to start up, let alone maintain. You are dealing with someone who may have a difficult past, and they could have their own agenda buried somewhere underneath the surface.

So what happens when an informant goes rogue? That seems to be at the center of what lies ahead, and it could put Voight and the rest of Intelligence in quite a difficult spot.

For a few more details all about what you can expect to see, we suggest that you check out the Chicago PD season 9 episode 7 synopsis:

11/03/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the team works to bring down a drug ring, Voight builds trust with a new informant. However, it soon becomes clear she has a plan of her own. TV-14

Will there be some long-term plotlines in this episode? For the time being, NBC isn’t saying … not that this should be all that much of a shock. They never release a lot of Chicago PD details in advance; just know that this show does tend to be fairly procedural at times. We wouldn’t be shocked if they continue to make some of these storylines as much of a slow burn as possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 7?

Do you have any particular expectations? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







