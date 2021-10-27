Is Miranda Rae Mayo leaving Chicago Fire? Is Stella Kidd gone?







Is Miranda Rae Mayo leaving Chicago Fire? Maybe you’re asking that question leading into tonight’s new episode; or, maybe you’re wondering it while it is airing.

No matter what you’re thinking, Mayo’s status remains the same: She is still a series regular behind the scenes at the NBC drama. Even if Stella Kidd has been gone as of late working on a Girls On Fire chapter in Boston, the character will be back and still have a role to play in the future. The question here mostly is when that return could be.

So why is the actress gone in the first place? That is one of the larger questions we’re left to wonder and in general, this is something that’s been present throughout the franchise this season. Take, for example, Brian Tee being gone from Chicago Med for a little while. It feels like One Chicago is trying to do its best to accommodate actors not being there for a stretch, which may be a way in order to ensure that they keep people around long-term. Ultimately, this is a pretty hard show to do! Remember that filming days are long, temperatures are harsh, and a lot of people work in places that are separate from where their friends and family are.

No matter the reasoning behind Stella’s exit, you still have no reason to worry about her long-term future. The character will be back and with that, we’ll have an opportunity to see what’s next for Stella and Severide. These two are one of the most prominent relationships in the entire franchise and at this point, we’re absolutely psyched to see a wedding. Hopefully it happens at some point this season, even if it doesn’t look like it’s coming in the next few weeks.

Do you think that Miranda Rae Mayo is leaving Chicago Fire in the long-term?

