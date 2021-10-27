Is Jesse Spencer leaving Chicago Fire? Where is Matt Casey, season 10?







Is Jesse Spencer leaving Chicago Fire and his role of Matt Casey for good? If you’re a little behind on the series, we have a lot to pass along.

So where do we start here? We suppose that our primary order of business is passing along some of the bad news: Jesse is done with the NBC drama, at least for the time being. This was confirmed following the 200th episode last week, with it being a personal decision on the part of the actor. Think about it this way: He has done a good eighteen consecutive years, more or less, of network television. At a certain point, it makes a good bit of sense to take some time to catch your breath.

It doesn’t seem as though there’s any ill will between Spencer and the rest of the cast/crew: The actor remains in Chicago, and he’s already expressed an interest in coming back here and there if the story is right. Because Casey is now off in Oregon, we’re assuming that he won’t be able to stay back in Chicago for extended periods; yet, we do think that he come could around for Severide’s wedding or some other milestones down the road.

In the aftermath of Jesse’s exit from the series, we imagine that Chicago Fire will play around with firehouse dynamics for a while. There are a number of other long-tenured firefighters that can pick up some of the slack, but how ready are some of them for a leadership position? Meanwhile, how is Brett going to handle having a long-distance relationship? The show made an interesting choice to keep Kara Killmer’s character in a relationship with him, especially since it’s hard to tell a lot of stories with a character who is not an active part of the story.

Are you sad that Jesse Spencer is leaving Chicago Fire?

