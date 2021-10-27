Dexter: New Blood spoilers: More on Dexter, Angela relationship







There are clearly a number of different things to examine prior to the Dexter: New Blood premiere. For the sake of this piece, though, let’s take a look at Dexter and his new girlfriend!

While we know about Angela Bishop at the moment is pretty simple: She’s a single mother, a resident of Iron Lake, and also the chief of police for the town. She’s got a good bit of authority and based on the image above (which is from the second episode of the season), clearly she has a lot of affection for the man she knows as “Jim Lindsay.”

New Dexter: New Blood video! Take a look below for all of our thoughts leading into the premiere below. Once you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and remember that we’ll be covering the show weekly for the entirety of the season.

Here’s where things get more interesting for these two: What is this relationship actually like? How long has she known them? The part of what makes this relationship so interesting is the simple fact that she’s a cop. She has this guy who technically, comes out of nowhere. Dexter likely has some story about why he has no family, but whether or not she believes it is an entirely different story. She’s used to investigating people, so will she have some legitimate suspicions as to what’s happening here? We have to think that it’s a distinct possibility.

If Angela isn’t aware that something is off about Dexter in the early part of the season, she ultimately could before too long. Remember that most seasons of this show are all about a slow descent into other chaos.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

Where do you think things could be going on Dexter: New Blood moving forward?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







