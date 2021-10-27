Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: Learn more about Dr. Kai Bartley







We’ve already had a chance to meet Dr. Kai Bartley within the world of Grey’s Anatomy season 18 — now, we’ve also learned that they won’t be going anywhere in the near future.

According to a report from Variety, E.R. Fightmaster is set to recur on the ABC drama moving forward as the aforementioned character, who is a part of the hospital staff in Minnesota where Meredith is doing her Parkinson’s Disease research. Kai is the first nonbinary doctor in the history of Grey’s Anatomy, and the description below allows you to learn a little more about them:

“They are dedicated to their craft and extremely talented at what they do. Confident as hell and able to make even the most detailed and mundane science seem exciting and cool, Kai and Amelia bond over their shared love of medicine and the brain.”

Prior to their Grey’s Anatomy gig Fightmaster also appeared on Hulu’s Shrill, and of course we’re curious to learn what their long-term future here will be. While it feels like the Minnesota storyline is just a limited arc for Meredith, there is no character that some of those characters will remain there forever. After all, remember for a moment that Scott Speedman (Nick Marsh) is a series regular, so either Meredith will at least be around there for most of the season or there are plans to merge this world with Seattle beyond what we’ve had a chance to see so far. Working with Amelia will give Kai at least an opportunity to spend time with multiple series regulars.

Alas, there is no new episode of Grey’s Anatomy airing on ABC tomorrow night; new episodes will resume on November 11, and you can head over here right now to get some other updates now all about what lies ahead.

What do you think about Dr. Kai Bartley having a larger role within Grey’s Anatomy season 18 down the road?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the attached comments! We’ll have further coverage of course coming from the world of this show, and we don’t want you to miss any of that. (Photo: ABC.)

