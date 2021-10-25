Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 5 spoilers: Owen’s struggle







Today ABC released some of the first official details from Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 5, which unfortunately you’ll be waiting a while to see. This is a story currently slated to air on Thursday, November 11 and for those who do not know, this is the second half of a crossover event with Station 19.

We know that, by and large, most of these “crossovers” are not what they are cracked up to be in advance. Yet, this time around it does feel like there could be a little more interconnectivity. Both the flagship show and Station 19 are going to be linked by a massive explosive, and in the case of this show, it’s going to cause some major problems for Owen Hunt. For some more on that, be sure to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 5 synopsis:

“Bottle Up and Explode!” – The Grey Sloan doctors spring into action after an explosion rocks Seattle, with the incoming trauma hitting close to home. Owen experiences PTSD after he hears the explosion, while his sister Megan enlists help from Winston and Hayes in confidence. In Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, NOV. 11 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Ultimately, these are some of the stories that we like to see Kevin McKidd taking on. Our heart absolutely goes out to Owen, but in general a lot of his storylines tend to deal with exclusively the relationships in his life. There is more to him than just that and this episode will dive into a lot of that. We just hope that he makes it through, especially since he is one of the rocks of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital at this point.

