Power Book II: Ghost season 2 character posters pose big questions







As we prepare for the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere on November 21, why not put the focus on the cast? While by and large you can consider this to be Tariq’s show, it’s also about an ensemble. One way or another, every single person in this group will have their voice heard by the time the season wraps. Some will help Tariq, while others could potentially harm them.

In leading up to the new season Starz has released a number of character-specific posters. Why not dive into some of them further here?

So where is a good starting-off point for this discussion? Let’s dive into Tariq’s right-hand man in Brayden.

Brayden’s been a real one but will his loyalty last? #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/K7T3R3FmRN — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) October 14, 2021

Sure, Brayden has already established himself to be as loyal a friend as they come — he’ll do whatever he can in order to ensure that Michael Rainey Jr.’s character is okay. However, are there limits to that loyalty? Could too much be thrown on him at once?

You can see alongside the Brayden poster above one featuring Cane and the word “respect.” Is he ever going to get that? It’s important to remember here that respect is often earned and, at least for the time being, we don’t think he’s there yet. There is still some work to be done in order to ensure that he’s worth trusting. The guy has a LOT of skeletons, plus a number of instances where he’s clearly gone rogue.

Davis MacLean is seeing just how far ambition can take him. #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/uXqGHjLRN6 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) October 14, 2021

Now, let’s take a look at Monet, who is featured with the word “Deception.” She’s both Tariq’s greatest asset and worst enemy given that she wants power and will do what she can in order to get it. She’s also only to be trusted to a point. Sooner or later, she could end up making her own move and you gotta be prepared for that! David, featured with the word “Ambition,” is similar in that he will always think of himself first. At this point, we’re mostly curious to know how he will be featured since presumably, his role is going to be different coming up now. It almost has to be after the way that season 1 ended.

Of course, we’ll be able to dive into some of these characters further when Book II premieres — for now, visit the link here to see a new promo!

What story are you looking forward to the most with Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

What story are you looking forward to the most with Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

