Succession season 3 episode 2: The donuts and an alternate universe







Succession season 3 episode 2 may have done more for donuts than any other show not named The Simpsons. After all, consider how they turned almost everything on a dime when they showed up during Kendall Roy’s sibling summit in his ex-wife’s place.

Before those cursed treats showed up, we saw Kendall seemingly have Connor, Roman, and Shiv considering his pitch. However, it served as a reminder that no matter where they were, Logan was watching them all. We think the siblings would only consider a flip if they weren’t hit with some of the metaphorical shrapnel — and that’s impossible to avoid from their father. He is everywhere, and for whatever reason impervious to a lot of the carnage thrown his way. There’s no real leverage that they gain with joining Kendall and because of that, he’s left to scramble once more.

Here’s what is interesting about these donuts today — we’ve learned that there’s an alternate universe in which Kendall actively destroys them! In a new interview with MovieMaker, director Mark Mylod (who helmed the first two episodes of the season) made it clear that Jeremy Strong actually improvised a scene where he trashed said donuts:

“It was very late and it was a beautiful, spontaneous, in the moment — it was a classic Jeremy just following his instincts. Jeremy is totally in the moment, as they all are, and on one of the takes, that’s just what came out, and it was fantastic.”

For those wondering, the donuts used in the scene were real — it was just filmed extremely late at night and with that, nobody was altogether interested in chowing down on them in that moment. Mylod also refers to them as a “Trojan horse,” which is a very interesting reference based on what else we saw in this episode.

