Queens season 1 episode 3 spoilers: A look towards reinvention







Queens season 1 episode 3 is going to be coming onto ABC in a single week’s time, and for some of our main characters, they’re facing a key revelation. All of a sudden, they’re realizing that they can’t just be the same performers that they were many years ago. It’s a new era and that requires different things out of all of them. Will we get some pleasant surprises throughout moving forward? We tend to think so, but the same goes for setbacks.

Now, let’s get to the specific story that is coming up. Below, you can check out the full Queens season 1 episode 3 synopsis with a little more insight:

“Who You Calling a B—h?” – After a bad concert review, the women come to terms with the fact that their old image and music no longer serve them; and while Naomi struggles to maintain creative control, Brianna argues for a more collaborative group effort. Meanwhile, Eric takes Valeria out to dinner and dancing in hopes of inspiring her creativity. Later, Naomi gets a second chance to prove herself to JoJo on all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, NOV. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Guest starring is Cam’ron as himself, RonReaco Lee as Jeff, Precious Way as JoJo and Rana Roy as Alicia.

For Queens moving forward, the big struggle is going to be trying to find a way to secure an audience. The premiere numbers were mediocre at best, so it’s going to need to hold on to much of that viewership moving forward if it wants to have a big chance of sticking around down the line.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Queens right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Queens season 1 episode 3?

Have you enjoyed the show overall through the first two episodes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stick around for some other news that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







