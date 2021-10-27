The Oval season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘In Need of Protection’







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on The Oval season 3 episode 4? This is an episode entitled “In Need of Protection,” and that in itself may say a lot. This is an installment where (to the surprise of no one) there is a lot going on in the White House and chaos is more or less around every corner. Can Victoria be the one to bring it all together? Or, are we in a spot where things are just destined to fall apart in this world? We have a feeling we’re going to be finding out sooner rather than later.

For a few more details right now in terms of what’s coming, take a look at The Oval season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Turmoil has hit the people of White House, and the First Lady Victoria has created a plan of her own.

Perhaps the most important thing to remember at the moment is simply this: There’s a difference between creating a plan and then executing it. There’s no guarantee that any of this is going to work well at all.

How are the ratings?

We like to give little updates throughout a season and with that in mind, we come bearing some pretty good news for this show!

Through the first two episodes, the BET series is averaging a solid 900,000 live viewers a week. This is actually an increase in terms of viewership from season 2; sure, it’s down a little bit in the 18-49 demographic, but it’s got incredible retention and that’s going to help to make it on the air for many more years moving forward. So long as Tyler Perry and the cast keep wanting to make new episodes, we have a pretty good feeling that it’ll stick around.

