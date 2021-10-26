Snowfall season 5: Another tease from Damson Idris







The wait for Snowfall season 5 is long — that we know for sure. However, isn’t it a little comforting to know that production is ongoing?

In a new post on Twitter (see below), you can see series star Damson Idris outside working on the latest batch of episodes as Franklin. Production’s been ongoing for a little while now, and that gives us hope that new episodes COULD air in the first half of 2022. It goes without saying, though, that the ball is in FX’s court when it comes to establishing a firm premiere date.

So what will be coming up on the new season? With Franklin setting aside the cane at the end of last season, this marked him making it abundantly clear that he was taking all of the power back and ready to move forward with what will be an important new phase of his life.

Where things get interesting is the idea of a war between him and Teddy, given Teddy’s surprise visit to Alton at the end of the season 4 finale. While we don’t know for sure that Teddy killed the guy, it’s fair to have those suspicions. Sure, Franklin may not have been super-close to his father all of the time, this is still a move from Teddy that could leave a bad taste in his mouth. As Franklin gets more power, he’s also going to make more enemies; moving forward this season, it goes without saying that you have to be prepared for a little bit of everything.

