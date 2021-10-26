Doctor Who: Flux premiere video: New look at Dan Lewis!







With the premiere of Doctor Who: Flux coming on BBC One this weekend, there is more to be excited about than ever before.

Take, for example, the introduction to a new companion in Dan Lewis, played by actor and comedian John Bishop. The sneak preview at the bottom of this article gives you somewhat of a sense of what you can expect to see, even if it doesn’t give us that much away on what the future holds.

Instead, this serves as an opportunity to see how Dan is celebrating Halloween, doing what a lot of people will likely be doing over the next several days. We see him handing down some candy to kids, only to be visited by a grown adult after the fact trying to get some sweeps. As it turns out, the reception that he gets from Dan isn’t altogether great. He just wants him to leave … and also not egg his house before he takes off.

So what will be happening the rest of the way? It feels fair to expect that Doctor Who will allow us a chance to see Dan meeting The Doctor in the premiere as these three work in order to take part in a new adventure. This is one that will include new and old foes and a story that will span multiple episodes. This isn’t a situation where the bulk of the season will be standalone hours; there is a lot to look forward to moving forward in terms of imagination and fun.

Are we still going to miss Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh moving forward? Absolutely. Both of them did bring a good bit of fun to the table over the course of their run on TV.

What do you want to see from John Bishop over the course of Doctor Who: Flux?

Do you have any particular hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: BBC.)

