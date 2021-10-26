





Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Are you ready to officially dive back in the world of the show and its cases again?

We certainly understand why you would want more episodes on the air at this point. After all, we had repeats last week! Unfortunately, that is going to be the case once more tomorrow. There is no new episode of the show tonight, as this is the last week of a previously-planned hiatus. New episodes are going to air again on Tuesday, November 2, and the story will feature Hana coming back to the team. For more details on that, plus the episode that follows, be sure to check out the synopses below.

Season 3 episode 5, “Unhinged” – After a deadly fire at an arcade, the team discovers the blaze was just the first step in an intricate plan to exact revenge on one of the victims. Also, Hana rejoins the team, finding new adjustments in all aspects of her life, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 3 episode 6, “Lovesick” – The team attempts to hunt down a family annihilator before he continues his murder spree. Also, Barnes’ intrusive mother puts pressure on her marriage, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Rest assured that these are not the only episodes airing within the month of November — for the time being, there is also one set for November 16! We’re sure there will be more information about that in due time.

