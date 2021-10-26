Outlander season 6 video: New Q&A with the Christie family!







For those who were not aware as of yet, the Christies are going to be an enormously-important part of Outlander season 6 on Starz. Allan, Malva, and Tom Christie will each impact the Fraser family in a wide number of ways — and of course, we hesitate to say too much more than that. There are people out there who have not read the books!

Anyway, the fine folks behind the scenes want to do their best to allow you insight into some of these characters leading up to the new season — hence, us getting the opportunity to share more about them now! In the video below, you can see Mark Lewis Jones, Jessica Reynolds, and Alexander Vlahos spend a few minutes talking about themselves whether it be their dream vacations, some hidden talents, or some of their earliest jobs. These three all seem to have fun with each other, and we’re sure that in real life, they are very-much different from their characters.

Given that Outlander has yet to even reveal a full-length season 6 trailer, we’re happy to have whatever small preview we can into some of the people who will populate the small screen before too long. As of right now, our expectation is that new episodes are going to premiere early next year and hopefully in the next couple of months, we’ll get more specifics on the story itself.

For now, the fair assumption to make is that much of the upcoming season will revolve around the buildup to the Revolutionary War. Claire, Roger, and Brianna all know its coming thanks to their status as time-travelers; however, there is only so much they can do to prepare, and still no guarantee that any of them will ultimately survive.

