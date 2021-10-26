Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 5 hopes







Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS, or are we going to be on hiatus here for the second straight week? In this piece, we do have that to break down plus some other insight.

Before we go further here, let’s go ahead and hand over the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the Dick Wolf-produced drama on the air tonight. The same goes, after all, for some of its sister series including FBI: Most Wanted and FBI itself. All three of these shows will be coming back next weekend and more than likely, we’ll get some more promos for them a little bit later tonight.

With International in particular, we’re going to see the team next week do its best in order to investigate what happened to a journalist in Poland. One of the real goes of this series is to try and capture topical scenarios that would happen in the real world and in the end, we can envision this one — terrible as it may be. There is an important case at the heart of this episode, but also something a little more personal for Kellett and Forrester. For a few more details all about that and what you can expect, be sure to view the FBI: International episode 5 synopsis below:

“The Soul of Chess” – The team investigates an American journalist’s death by poison after his attempt to meet with an anonymous source in Poland. Also, Kellett takes Forrester to task for being overprotective with her during the mission, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

