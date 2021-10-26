





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? We know that there’s a lot of anticipation out there already for the final season; how can there not be? This is a show with a great deal of tension and drama, let alone questions as to how the story will conclude. We know what happens in terms of Rebecca being on her deathbed, but we still need to fill in a lot of the cracks.

Unfortunately, we can’t present you with good news on the show’s future today — it’s not on the air tonight, and nor will it be on the air over the next few weeks. All we can say for certain is that the show is back in 2022, but we at least have some fun news to share today when it comes to things behind the scenes!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), cast member Susan Kelechi Watson confirmed that cast member Chris Sullivan (Toby) is going to be directing an episode of the upcoming season. It’s a chance for him to hone an additional talent, and we know that multiple cast members have taken on this gig already — just look at Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia.

As an actor, we’re pretty sure that Sullivan is going to have a particularly important role. Just think for a moment about the inevitable divorce that is coming between Toby and Kate, or where the Toby character is going to be in the flash-forwards far into the future. There’s a lot that we’ll have to dive into here moving forward!

Chris Sullivan: Musician, Actor, Fashionista, DIRECTOR! Congratulations to our very own @SullivanTweet directing his first episode of #ThisIsUs 🎬 pic.twitter.com/ga5cgCZlqD — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) October 26, 2021

