The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Michelle Young, Joe controversy







With tonight’s new episode of The Bachelorette right around the corner, let’s go ahead and talk about the state of things for Michelle Young. How is the process going for her? Well, let’s just say that there is already drama in the house and in some ways, it’s tied to things from outside of the house.

In particular, we’re talking here about whether or not Michelle and Joe Coleman knew each other outside of the house. It feels clear that the two knew of each other, and that Michelle may have at one point slid into his direct messages. However, that seems to be it; if Joe somehow ghosted her in the past, it actually feels like he’d be coming into the season with more of a disadvantage than anything else.

Yet, the sneak peek below revolves around Michelle being questions about her past with Joe and whether or not she actually knew him. That leads to her becoming (understandably) upset and feeling like her character is being questioned. After this, she takes a little break from the process.

Will Michelle come back around? Almost certainly. She may not like what’s going on, but also probably recognizes that this show is an environment that breeds paranoia and pettiness. We saw a lot of this on Matt James’ season in particular, where there is a lot of groupthink and the thoughts of a few can become the opinions of the many.

At the end of the day, though, it really doesn’t matter if Joe and Michelle knew each other beforehand — it matters what she feels about him now. We’ve seen people with past relationship history come on this franchise and be eliminated almost immediately before.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you want to see on The Bachelorette episode 2 for Michelle Young?

Do you think this Joe drama will stick around for some incredibly long period of time? Be sure to share in the comments and also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Will the real pot stirrer please stand up? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ljGaHEY2k0 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 26, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







