





Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Within this piece, we’ve got an answer for you on that very subject! Whether or not it’s an answer you will want to hear, though, is a totally different story.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and break the bad news: There is no installment on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? Go ahead and blame the World Series. It’s going to be kicking things off tonight, and that means that at the earliest, we’ll see the Matt Czuchry series back on the air come Tuesday, November 2. It could be a little later depending on what happens in the baseball world. (If you don’t care about the Houston Astros or Atlanta Braves, odds are you’ll just be rooting for it to be over as soon as humanly possible.)

Want to get a few more details about the story that’s coming over the next couple of episodes? Take a look at the synopses below, and remember that there’s a pretty big time jump at this point and these characters are going to be in totally-different spots than before.

Season 5 episode 6, “Ask Your Doctor” – Conrad brings a patient into the hospital who causes a high security crisis. An MMA brawl sends a well-known fighter to Chastain and all hands are on deck. Meanwhile, Bell and Raptor vie for the same position at the hospital, and Leela gets a visit from her sister in the all-new “Ask Your Doctor” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Nov. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-506) (TV-14 L, V)

Season 5 episode 7, “Who Will You Be?” – A new group of interns, which include Billie’s son, Trevor, start their first day with Devon at Chastain. Kit and Bell try to convince Conrad to come back to Chastain and The Raptor’s mom ends up back in the ER. Meanwhile, Leela and Padma deal with an unexpected visit from their parents in the all-new “Who Will You Be?” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-507) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

