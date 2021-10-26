





Is Richard Schiff leaving The Good Doctor? With the way that the end of last night’s episode unfolded, it makes sense to be unsure. This is obviously a beloved character within this story in Dr. Aaron Glassman, and we’d love to see him around for as long as possible.

However, we have to take Glassman taking off somewhat seriously — he could be gone for a while! If he doesn’t feel needed there, he could find a way to be needed elsewhere. This has been a hard season for this character for a wide array of different reasons, whether it be his heartache, the arrival of Salen, or just all the pain from his past. He’s someone who has his fair share of demons and no one around him can make them disappear forever.

Here’s the good news, at least for the time being: There is no evidence that Schiff is leaving The Good Doctor for good. The actor has not said anything to indicate this, and nor has executive producer David Shore or anyone else on staff. Given how important a character Glassman is in this world and how long he’s been in the cast, we have to imagine that he’d get a larger farewell if he was leaving for good.

Also, we think that The Good Doctor can’t bear to lose any more longtime characters at this point. We’re still reeling from Antonia Thomas and Nicholas Gonzalez departing the show over the past couple of seasons, and really, there aren’t all that many original series regulars left at this point. Remember that Park and Morgan joined during the first season, so they weren’t exactly there from the very beginning, either.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

Do you think that Richard Schiff is leaving The Good Doctor for some lengthy period of time?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming on the series and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







