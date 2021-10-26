Dancing with the Stars 30: Iman Shumpert, Daniella rock iconic ‘US’ routine







Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode was Horror Night, and yet, we’re feeling nothing but delight over Iman Shumpert’s routine. He and Daniella Karagach delivered a stellar contemporary routine inspired by the movie US, and it may be the performance of the season.

The irony entering this performance was the simple fact that Iman was considered by many the worst dancer left in the competition. Yet, what he and Daniella delivered tonight was something brilliant. She was able to choreograph a routine that accented all of his strengths, whether it be his strength, his size, and his ability to get into a different sort of character on stage. This was chilling, powerful, and completely otherworldly. It may be one of the best-choreographed routine in years.

Did we mention it got straight 10’s from the judges? Well, it did! You could also feel the gratitude that Iman had for the scores, noting that since he isn’t playing the NBA right now, he wanted to mix things up and do something that would totally challenge him — this did that and then some. It enabled him to show off a completely different side of himself and ultimately, this could help him whenever he does decide that his playing career is at an end.

Iman got the second perfect score of the night and with that, he easily is in contention to stick around for a long time. This is one of those dances that could have staying power longer than a week and at this point, we couldn’t be more thrilled that he stuck around despite getting the lowest score of the night on this past episode.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Dancing with the Stars

What did you think about Iman Shumpert and Daniella’s horror routine on Dancing with the Stars tonight?

Is it one of the best in recent history to you? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







