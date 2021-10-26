Chicago Fire season 10 episode 7 spoilers: The world without Matt Casey







Chicago Fire season 10 episode 7 is going to be airing on Wednesday, November 3, and this is one that could be about growing pains. We know that Casey is gone from Firehouse 51 and the show at large and with that, the question now becomes where things go from here. How will the firehouse cope with all of this transition? We know that Stella Kidd’s also been away and that may complicate things further.

Well, the synopsis for episode 7 indicates that one of the ways the firehouse could push forward is by bringing in a new lieutenant, but we already know that they probably won’t be around forever. Instead, they could just serve as a catalyst for conflict between a few different members of the cast.

Want to get some other updates? Then be sure to check out the full Chicago Fire season 10 episode 7 synopsis below:

11/03/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Gallo clashes with the new lieutenant temporarily filling in for Casey. Severide closes in on a dangerous and deadly arsonist. TV-14

In particular, we think that this transition is going to be really tough for some of the younger people who are a part of the firehouse — characters like Gallo have worked under Casey for a larger part of their career! With that in mind, they’re not really in a position where they know other ways of doing things and they may be looking to rebel.

In the end, our hope is that we’re going to be seeing Chicago Fire try to retain much of what made it great during Jesse Spencer’s time on the show — the humor, the danger, and the personal stories about the characters. It’s still not going to be easy to imagine the show without Casey, but in the end, it will go on and there’s always a chance he could come back later.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you think could be coming on Chicago Fire season 10 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







