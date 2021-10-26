4400 episode 2 spoilers: What lies ahead for The CW’s reboot?







As we prepare for 4400 episode 2 to air on The CW next week, can we first say how surprised we are that we’re even getting this show? We loved the original back in the day on USA, but even back then it was an under-the-radar genre show that was eventually canceled after an enormous cliffhanger.

So, at least for now, it’s going to be hard to know whether or not this will be a hit. What we can at least say is that we’re going to see this version of the 4400 try to adjust to their new circumstances. They’re all back on Earth after different periods of time away and this is going to cause all of them to struggle with who they are and also their ultimate purpose.

Below, we got the full 4400 episode 2 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

A CHANGE IS GONNA COME – As the 4400 become even more disenchanted with their accommodations, new rules have everyone on edge. Andre (TL Thompson) and LaDonna (Khaila Johnson) help Claudette (Jaye Ladymore) push her new-found ability to new limits. Keisha (Ireon Roach) and Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) explore a way to ease the tension for a small group of the returned and Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) gets an unexpected visitor. Meanwhile, Rev (Derrick A. King) begins to believe he may be part of a higher calling, but what will that mean for the rest of the 4400? The series also stars Cory Jeacoma, AMARR and Autumn Best. Janice Cooke directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson (#102). Original airdate 11/1/2021.

If there’s one thing that 4400 has going for it in the early going here, it is the lead-in: All American. Fingers crossed that airing after this show helps it in the early going!

