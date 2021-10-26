The Good Doctor season 5 episode 5 spoilers:







Want to get a sense of what’s ahead on The Good Doctor season 5 next week? The first thing to note here is the title: “Crazytown.” Just on the basis of that alone, we know that this is an episode that is going to have some shocking moments.

One of the most shocking ones could come ultimately from a pretty surprising source: Lea. We know that she loves Shaun, but how far is she going to go in order to make that happen? Well, for starters, she could try to tilt some patient satisfaction scores in Shaun’s favor, mostly due to the new system that Salen has implemented. This isn’t something that benefits a doctor like Shaun, someone who prioritizes health over whether or not patients have a favorable opinion of him.

Below, we have the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 5 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“Crazytown” – Dr. Park and Dr. Murphy treat an elderly Asian man brought to St. Bonaventure by his daughter after being the victim of a hate crime. In addition, Lea goes behind Shaun’s back to help raise his negative patient satisfaction scores on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Lea/Shaun storyline is going to be the story that has the most long-term implications, but we don’t want to overshadow what’s going on with the hate-crime storyline. This is The Good Doctor casting a light on a real issue that is going on in this country: Discrimination and violence against Asian-Americans. It’s important that these stories are told and that viewers recognize how racism still plays an ugly role in real-life situations on a daily basis.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







