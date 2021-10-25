Better Call Saul season 6: AMC has fun with premiere date demands







Let’s be real: Every single viewer on the planet is eager to learn the Better Call Saul season 6 premiere date. It’s the final season, and it’s an opportunity to get answers on all parts of Jimmy McGill’s life. Where does he end up in the future? Is Kim Wexler still alive? These are just two things we’re eager to get some sort of answer on.

Is the show coming out this year? In a word, no — AMC confirmed a little while back that season 6 won’t premiere until 2022. That still seems to be the case, even with Bob Odenkirk’s medical emergency from earlier this year taken into account.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), you can see that the show is doing its best to have fun with some of the premiere-date speculation, showing a meme of Kim Wexler acting as though she’s talking about when the show will be back. This is basically the network subtly taunting us all, given that they at least have a rough idea of when it could be back. (Of course, we’re speaking in broad terms here; whoever runs the official Twitter page may not know a likely premiere date, but some folks behind the scenes do.)

At the moment, we know at least that we’re close to the end of production, with the cast and crew getting into some of the final episodes. There are thirteen episodes in season 6, which makes it a little longer than some of the others that we’ve had.

"Yeah, they keep asking when the premiere is." pic.twitter.com/kNP6eaBWvL — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) October 25, 2021

