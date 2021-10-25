The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston, Blake Moynes split up







A few months after their season of The Bachelorette concluded, Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are no more.

In a new post on Instagram, Katie herself confirmed the news by saying that the two were, in the end, not “compatible” as life partners. Their relationship was short over the course of this past season, with Blake arriving late but quickly surging to the top of her list of favorites. Their relationship was mostly lighthearted and fun, and something very-much needed for Katie after some of the drama with Greg near the end of the season.

Katie and Blake did face a number of challenges from the start, with the two of them living in separate countries; beyond just that, Blake spends a good bit of time overseas doing charity work. The two were looking to take their relationship day by day and yet, they’ve already reached the metaphorical end of the line.

With Katie and Blake’s relationship already being at an end, it does lower once again the number of relationships that are still active within this franchise. The Bachelorette in general is a little more successful than The Bachelor, and at least Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are still going strong. Meanwhile, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have reconnected following the controversy after their season; Clare Crawley and Dale Moss, meanwhile, split over the past few weeks after being on-again/off-again following their season coming on the air.

Are you surprised that Katie and Blake have already split?

