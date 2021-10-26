Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 30 during Horror Week?







Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 30 tonight? It was Horror Week, and that made for an especially scary exit.

Even going into the show tonight, we had a number of hot takes over what could happen. On paper, it perhaps felt the easiest to rule out influencer Olivia Jade. Sure, she may not be the worst dancer of the remaining contestants, but she most likely has the smallest dedicated following and because of what she’s known for, it’s hard to imagine her gaining some significant amount of fans.

On the flip side, we were slightly concerned coming into tonight about Iman Shumpert, mostly because he is probably the worst overall dancer still on the season. He’s likable and a breath of fresh air, but we’ve learned already that this often only goes so far. We’re going to be happy no matter how long we see him last and if he’s out tonight, he had a nice run. The same at this point has to be said about Kenya Moore, mostly because we have seen her stave off elimination a couple of times already.

Of course, much of the elimination process tonight will depend on what happens during the episode — we’ll be back with more updates, so be sure to refresh the page throughout!

Who did you expect to see eliminated on Dancing with the Stars going into tonight?

