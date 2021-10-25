All American season 4 episode 2 spoilers: A birthday celebration?







Following tonight’s premiere, prepare in advance for All American season 4 episode 2 to hit the ground running. There’s a lot that will be front and center following the events of the premiere. Spencer and Olivia will work on their relationship; meanwhile, Asher has a lot to figure out when it comes to his football future and there’s a birthday. On paper, you would think that this is the sort of thing that is worth celebrating, right? Well, that may turn out to not be the case.

Just in case you do want some more specifics now, we suggest that you check out the full All American season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

TAKING CONTROL – The gang celebrates a birthday, but not everyone is happy about it. As Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) relationship grows stronger, Olivia struggles with the rift between Billy (Taye Diggs) and Spencer. Jordan’s (Michael Evans Behling) buried feelings come to the surface leaving his and Billy’s relationship strained. Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) is trying to come to terms with his football career but is hopeful when he goes to see a new doctor. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss. (#402). Original airdate 11/01/2021.

With us moving into the second half of many of these characters’ senior year, be prepared for the future to take focus in a way that it really hasn’t before. Every single person will need to determine what they want the next chapter to look like, and also who they want it to include. We’d love to sit here and say that a lot of these characters will remain in one another’s lives in perpetuity, but we recognize that life doesn’t work like that. Often, you’re lucky to just keep a small handful of friends.

