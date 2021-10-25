





Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you’re coming into this article eager to learn more about the future, we’re happy to help!

Also, we’d understand if there is a little bit confusion as to whether or not a new episode is airing tonight. After all, the show was off last week — but we’re pleased to say that it’s about to come roaring back! There is a big episode tonight entitled “Rationality,” and this is one that could present a major challenge for Dr. Shaun Murphy. What is Shaun Murphy going to do when a patient’s father gets in the way of what he wants to do? He’s finding himself up against the wall thanks to part to Salen Morrison’s extensive list of “rules” that everyone needs to follow. Ultimately, he’s starting to feel like these are getting in the way.

For a few more details about what you can expect, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 4 synopsis:

“Rationality” – Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team treat a young girl whose father’s personal research complicates their treatment plans. Meanwhile, Dr. Park, Dr. Reznick and Dr. Lim’s patient refuses a life-saving lung transplant despite having a family donor on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

There’s one other storyline that we’re waiting to come back into the show at some point, even if there’s no clear indicator right now as to when it will happen: Shaun being put on that banner advertising the hospital. Salen did that without his permission and it goes without saying that he’s going to have some sort of reaction to that. Go ahead and prepare accordingly.

